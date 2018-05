„Raptors“ dar pernai siekė iškeisti DeRozaną

Anonimas

Tai vat, jeigu ir kitiems bus įdomu, Marc Stein. O basketnews, gal tikrai susimąstykit, ar užtenka žodžio "skelbiama". Ar jūs galvojat, kad jūsų skaitytojai ant tiek nesigaudo, kad net nesivarginat padaryti to, kas ir yra pagrindinė naujiena čia.



The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported in his newsletter that Toronto quietly explored the market for DeRozan last summer before keeping him. Stein adds that he expects the team to make everyone open for a trade this summer.



“Word is that the Raptors quietly explored their DeMar DeRozan trade options last summer — before they had any inkling that a breakout season was looming — and I’d fully expect Toronto to explore those possibilities again. Not just with DeRozan but with anyone and everyone on the roster,” Stein wrote.