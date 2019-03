Kritines baudas pataikęs Grigonis: „Šitose rungtynėse reikėjo kažką padaryti gerai“

Georgy Cekovsky

2. What "under-the-radar" player could influence most his team making the playoffs?



Ermal Kuqo



"If you remember from last season, I\'m a big fan of Zalgiris and the work that Sarunas Jasikevicius has been doing with them, although this year it\'s not even close to the performance that they showed last year. I think that they still have some opportunities and I believe that Marius Grigonis\'s performance is going to be very important for Zalgiris to make the playoffs. If they do get a chance to do so, I think that Marius Grigonis is the guy who is going to help them achieve that."