Kuzminskas į rinktinę atvyko būdamas ramus dėl ateities: parašai bus padėti netrukus

New York. What can I say? One of the most beautiful chapters in my life is now over. Is it too soon? I don’t know. I believe that everything in your life happens for a reason.



I’ve heard that "if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere". Well, there will be many opinions, but I think I made it here. First of all, I met so many great people who will be my friends for life, I met many professionals who made me better as both a player and as a person, and I had a pretty decent NBA rookie season.



While I may not have left the mark I would have liked to on the team, I hope the fans, the club and all of the players will remember me as a good teammate, a reliable friend and a good person. I truly believe that above all, we should strive to be the best people we can be. The rest will follow.



I leave the city of New York with nothing but positive memories and will always hold a special place in my heart for the Knicks organization. Thank you for the opportunity and for everything you’ve done for me, but it’s now time for me to move on and start a new chapter. Kuz out