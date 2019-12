Pergalingose „Pacers“ rungtynėse Domantas Sabonis tapo klubo rekordininku

vilnietis

😳 Domantas Sabonis went to the locker room in the fourth quarter on Sunday, and did not return. Sabonis was reaching toward his foot prior to exiting with a trainer, but we\'ll reserve judgment until Indy updates his status. Domantas Sabonis feared he\'d broken his right big toe late in Sunday\'s game. The injury occurred when Cody Zeller stepped on his foot.