BasketNews.lt vasaros krepšinio stovykla 2020: aukšta kokybė ir rekordinis mergaičių skaičius

2020-08-03 12:38
Nuotr.: BasketNews.lt
Daugiau nei 120 vaikų šią vasarą sportavo tradicinėje, jau aštuntą kartą surengtoje BasketNews.lt vasaros krepšinio stovykloje. Karpynės kaimo turizmo sodyboje vaikai nuo 10 iki 18 metų savaitę tobulino savo krepšinio žinias padedami profesionalių trenerių.

Jauniesiems krepšininkams treniruotės rengiamos du kartus per dieną, ryte ir vakare, o tarp jų organizuojamos veiklos lauko ir vidaus baseinuose, susitikimai su krepšinio pasaulio žmonėmis ir įvairūs žaidimai.

Su vaikais, tarp kurių šiemet buvo rekordinis skaičius mergaičių, dirbo treneriai iš Lietuvos, Lenkijos ir Kanados.

Trečius metus paeiliui stovykloje vaikams dirigavęs treneris iš Kanados Dengas Awakas džiaugėsi, kad mato, kaip kasmet jaunieji krepšininkai sugrįžta vis patobulėję.

„Man visada smagu čia atvykti, – sakė Awakas. – Labai įdomu, nes pamatai, kaip per metus vaikai patobulėjo. Kasmet jie nori sugrįžti ir tapti dar geresniais. Tai – puikus jausmas, nes žinai, kad jie nori iš tavęs dar kažko išmokti.“

Kartu su berniukais šiemet sportavo ir 10 mergaičių, su kuriomis savo patirtimi dalijosi ir trenerė iš Lenkijos Hana Steciuk.

„Labai smagu matyti besitreniruojančias ir krepšiniu besimėgaujančias merginas. Pati buvau krepšininkė ir ypatingai mėgstu žiniomis dalintis su mergaitėmis“, – sakė Staciuk.

Dėl koronaviruso pandemijos šiemet stovykloje vietoje keturių grupių treniruočių buvo surengtos trys, tačiau jos visos vis tiek užsipildė maksimaliai. Tradiciškai kartu su vaikais iš Lietuvos sportavo ir užsienyje gyvenančių išeivių atžalos.


BasketNews.lt
Ačiū, kad prenešėte apie nekultūringą, pažeidžiantį įstatymus, reklamuojantį ar kurstantį nelegaliems veiksmams komentarą.

