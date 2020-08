Juda veikejas Before the Court is a "Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus and Complaint for Emergency Injunctive Relief" (ECF No. 1) filed by Petitioner Vilmantas Dilys ("Dilys"). Dilys is a detainee in the custody of the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE"), detained at Catahoula Correctional Center ("CCC") in Harrisonburg, Louisiana. https://www.bailbondshq.com/tennessee/ro...