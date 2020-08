Docas Riversas vos tramdė ašaras: „Kodėl ši šalis mūsų taip nemyli?“

Besmegeniui

Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd\'s neck for almost eight minutes[a] while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down, begging for his life and repeatedly saying "I can\'t breathe".[4][5] Officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane further restrained Floyd, while officer Tou Thao prevented bystanders from intervening.[6][7]:6:24 During the final two minutes,[8] Floyd was motionless and had no pulse[9][10] while Chauvin ignored onlookers\' pleas to remove his knee, which he did not do until medics told him to