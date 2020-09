Pippeno nežavi Karnišovo atėjimas į „Bulls“ ir kitos permainos

Scottie doesn\'t know

Last week, the Bulls hired coach Billy Donovan and there seems to be some optimism around the organization. What are your thoughts on the hire and just where the organization is now? SP: If you’re looking at it from a fan perspective, I’m not impressed with what they did. I don’t think that they have made any dramatic changes that are going to change who they are as a team. That’s just my personal opinion. I like Billy Donovan as a person but I don’t think he’s proved anything in the NBA that proves he’s worth investing in and bringing a team up that needs help like Chicago does. They’re a team that has been struggling for a long time. To me, I don’t see the value he brings to them. He’s going to be a coach but there are a lot of them out there. He didn’t do anything special in OKC that warranted him a second opportunity. That’s just my opinion.