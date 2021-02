Sirvydį peikęs ekspertas išsiliejo ir ant Sabonio: „Jis net nėra geriausias „Pacers“ žaidėjas ir neturėtų būti „Visų žvaigždžių“ mače“

New for " target="_blank" rel="nofollow" title="https://twitter.com/TheAthleticNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">">https://twitter.com/TheAthleticNBA?ref_s...@TheAthleticNBA : Jimmy Butler should absolutely be on the All-Star team, Domantas Sabonis absolutely shouldn't, and the rest of my all-Star reserve picks:https://t.co/syUoE5OYND