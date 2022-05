Sukrėtimas krepšinio pasaulyje: nušautas šiemet Utenoje žaidęs Payne'as

Former Michigan State forward Adreian Payne has died in a Monday morning shooting in Florida, police confirmed. He was 31. Payne was shot at 1:37 a.m. on Monday in Orlando and died at a local hospital. His shooter, identified by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office as Lawrence Dority, was apprehended at the scene and has been arrested on a warrant of first-degree murder. https://www.mlive.com/spartans/2022/05/a...