LKL derbyje Taylorui atsinaujino šlaunies skausmai

Jonas Lekšas
BasketNews žurnalistas
2023-03-12 19:05

Isaiah Tayloras pajuto tos pačios šlaunies skausmus, kurios raumenį įplėšęs buvo dar sausio pabaigoje.

Nuotr.: LKL
Nuotr.: (Teodoras Biliūnas/BNS)
Nuotr.: LKL
Nuotr.: LKL
Nuotr.: LKL
Nuotr.: LKL
Nuotr.: (Teodoras Biliūnas/BNS)
Nuotr.: LKL
Nuotr.: LKL
Nuotr.: LKL

Kauno „Žalgirio“ stovykloje – nerimas. BasketNews žiniomis, mače prieš Vilniaus „Rytą“ žalgiriečių gynėjas Isaiah Tayloras pajuto skausmus šlaunies srityje.

Fotogalerija

BasketNews žiniomis, dėl šios priežasties „Žalgirio“ trenerių štabas nusprendė nerizikuoti ir amerikiečio nebegrąžino ant parketo po pertraukos.

Sausio pabaigoje Taylorui įplyšo tos pačios šlaunies raumuo ir dėl to įžaidėjas iš rikiuotės buvo iškritęs 3 savaitėms.

Iki pertraukos derbyje žaidęs Tayloras per 13 minučių pelnė 11 taškų, atliko 3 rezultatyvius perdavimus ir surinko 11 naudingumo balų.

Sezono metu prie komandos prisijungęs Tayloras per praėjusią dvigubą Eurolygos savaitę fiksavo 14,5 taško ir 11,5 naudingumo balo vidurkius.

Komentarai:
ice_cold_as
pajauto?
Prieš 26 min.
Atsakyti
Andrius
nu nachuj.... ka daugiau besakyt...
Prieš 2 val.
+24
Atsakyti
Rodyti daugiau komentarų
Rungtynės
Kauno Žalgiris
94:100equalizer
Vilniaus Rytas
Kauno Žalgiris
Vilniaus Rytas
49%
33/68
Metimai iš žaidimo
56%
31/55
33
Atkovoti kamuoliai
26
18
Rezultatyvūs perdavimai
22
3
Perimti kamuoliai
3
85%
17/20
Baudų metimai
88%
21/24
7
Prarasti kamuoliai
9

Rungtynių žaidėjai

Lukas Lekavičius
Lukas Lekavičius
21 PTS
7/11 FG
1/2 FT
Margiris Normantas
Margiris Normantas
30 PTS
9/10 FG
6/6 FT
Achille Polonara
Achille Polonara
9 REB
5 DREB
4 OREB
Gytis Masiulis
Gytis Masiulis
5 REB
4 DREB
1 OREB
Edgaras Ulanovas
Edgaras Ulanovas
6 AS
1 TO
32 MIN
Benedek Varadi
Benedek Varadi
5 AS
0 TO
23 MIN
Lukas Lekavičius
Lukas Lekavičius
22 EFF
33% 2P%
75% 3P%
Margiris Normantas
Margiris Normantas
32 EFF
75% 2P%
100% 3P%
