LKL derbyje Taylorui atsinaujino šlaunies skausmai

Isaiah Tayloras pajuto tos pačios šlaunies skausmus, kurios raumenį įplėšęs buvo dar sausio pabaigoje.
Kauno „Žalgirio“ stovykloje – nerimas. BasketNews žiniomis, mače prieš Vilniaus „Rytą“ žalgiriečių gynėjas Isaiah Tayloras pajuto skausmus šlaunies srityje.
BasketNews žiniomis, dėl šios priežasties „Žalgirio“ trenerių štabas nusprendė nerizikuoti ir amerikiečio nebegrąžino ant parketo po pertraukos.
Sausio pabaigoje Taylorui įplyšo tos pačios šlaunies raumuo ir dėl to įžaidėjas iš rikiuotės buvo iškritęs 3 savaitėms.
Iki pertraukos derbyje žaidęs Tayloras per 13 minučių pelnė 11 taškų, atliko 3 rezultatyvius perdavimus ir surinko 11 naudingumo balų.
Sezono metu prie komandos prisijungęs Tayloras per praėjusią dvigubą Eurolygos savaitę fiksavo 14,5 taško ir 11,5 naudingumo balo vidurkius.
